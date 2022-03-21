AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.48

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 12425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 77.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AECOM by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AECOM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.