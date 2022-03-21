Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

AMTX stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.