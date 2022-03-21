Affinia Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

