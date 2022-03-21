Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,755 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,709. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

