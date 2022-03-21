Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

