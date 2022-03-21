Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,325 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after buying an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after buying an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,817. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

