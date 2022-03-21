Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

