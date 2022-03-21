Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

