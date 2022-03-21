Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

