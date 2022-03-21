Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,134. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

