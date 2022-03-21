Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.52. 111,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,134. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.91 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.