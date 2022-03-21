Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.42. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

