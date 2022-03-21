Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,665 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 17,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

