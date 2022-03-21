Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $65.77. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $69.27.

