Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 685 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 161,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

