Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 85,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

