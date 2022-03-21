Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,413. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

