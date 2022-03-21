Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.93. 62,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

