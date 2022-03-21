Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 11,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,011. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

