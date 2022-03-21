Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 852,895 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

