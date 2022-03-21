Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,569.51. Insiders have acquired 530,000 shares of company stock worth $37,225 in the last ninety days.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

