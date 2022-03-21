Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $442.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.