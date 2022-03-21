Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

