Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

