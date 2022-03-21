Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. 474,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $550.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.