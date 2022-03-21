Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.89. 3,380,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

