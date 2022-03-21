Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.72 on Monday, hitting $344.37. 81,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,292. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.68 and its 200-day moving average is $352.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

