Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.33. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 178,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

