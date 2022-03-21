Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 46,908 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.