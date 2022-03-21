Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

