Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,068. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

