AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.77

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.77 and last traded at $153.49, with a volume of 8042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.