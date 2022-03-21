Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 2.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 16,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,046,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

