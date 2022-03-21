Analysts Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baozun by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 3,072.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 596,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $526.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

