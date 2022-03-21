Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.23. 864,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

