Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post $90.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,314,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

