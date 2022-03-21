Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 535,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,444,932. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after buying an additional 4,215,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

