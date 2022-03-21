Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

EPZM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 35,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

