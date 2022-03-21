Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) will post sales of $100.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $407.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.