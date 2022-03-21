Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post sales of $100.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $407.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

