Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,928. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

