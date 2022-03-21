Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.97 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $261.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $79,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $299.05 on Monday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $299.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

