Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) will report $497.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.40 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

