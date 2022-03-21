Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently:

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $250.00.

3/10/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $323.00 to $250.00.

2/22/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

2/15/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

