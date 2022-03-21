Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Price Target at $3.45

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 1,966,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 338.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 148,374 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

