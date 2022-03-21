Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $34.75

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.