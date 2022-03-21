Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $59.00

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOF opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

