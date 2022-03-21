Analysts Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target at $2.75

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.