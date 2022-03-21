Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

