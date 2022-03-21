Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 24,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,644,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 42.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Angi by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

