Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.07 ($71.50).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

